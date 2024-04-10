Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 166,015 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,730,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

TSLS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 942,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,130. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

