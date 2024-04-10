Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 325,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 185,764 shares.The stock last traded at $86.90 and had previously closed at $88.33.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
