Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 325,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 185,764 shares.The stock last traded at $86.90 and had previously closed at $88.33.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,745 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.