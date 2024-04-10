Diversified Healthcare Trust – (DHCNI) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 1st

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHCNI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

