DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. DNOW has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DNOW will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

