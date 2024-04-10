Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 56.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

DLPN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also

