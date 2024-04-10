Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $520.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $503.11. 269,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.44. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.