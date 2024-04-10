Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.
Douglas Dynamics Price Performance
Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Dynamics
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.