Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 308,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

