DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DOYU remained flat at $7.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.02.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

