DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DouYu International Price Performance
NASDAQ DOYU remained flat at $7.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.02.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
