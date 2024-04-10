Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1) Insider Grant Davey Buys 2,450,000 Shares

Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,750.00 ($24,337.75).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Grant Davey acquired 2,647,097 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.65 ($29,801.75).
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Grant Davey acquired 6,300,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,800.00 ($66,754.97).
