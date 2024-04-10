Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 1,210.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
