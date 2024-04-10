Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 6,681,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,775. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

