Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 3.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

Ecolab stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.82. The stock had a trading volume of 756,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,758. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

