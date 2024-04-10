Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Down 99.0% in March

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of EDBL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 91,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.