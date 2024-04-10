Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of EARN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,288. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 198,193 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 648.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 70,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 76.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.