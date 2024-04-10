Empire (EMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.57 billion.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.