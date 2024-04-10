Energi (NRG) Trading 19% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $700,626.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,586,102 coins and its circulating supply is 75,585,976 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

