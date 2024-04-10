Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.85

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.85 and last traded at C$27.68, with a volume of 162247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ERF

Enerplus Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.001087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

