ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, a growth of 17,775.0% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ENN Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. 206,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,099. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

