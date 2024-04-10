Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lifted by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 4.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.83. 3,376,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,232. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.33.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

