Entergy Co. (ETR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

ETR opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 17,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Entergy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

