Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.17 on Monday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

