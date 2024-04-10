Equities Analysts Set Expectations for State Street Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

