Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.17. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:GS opened at $410.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
