Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 10th (ACAD, ADNT, AJG, ALXO, AMPH, AMZN, ARCH, ATRC, AWH, AXSM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 10th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $384.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $2,900.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $864.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $983.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $520.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $580.00 price target on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $178.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.25) price target on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $391.00 price target on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $1.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 64 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $591.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $313.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

