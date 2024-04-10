Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 10th (ACAD, ADNT, AJG, ALXO, AMPH, AMZN, ARCH, ATRC, AWH, AXSM)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 10th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $384.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $2,900.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $864.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $983.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $520.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $580.00 price target on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $178.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.25) price target on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $391.00 price target on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $1.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 64 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $591.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $313.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

