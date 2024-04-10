Ergo Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $126.55 million and approximately $398,525.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,642.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $614.40 or 0.00895073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00139559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00193793 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00044283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,557,884 coins and its circulating supply is 74,559,720 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

