Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 22nd

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Escalade Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Escalade has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Escalade by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Escalade by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Escalade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

