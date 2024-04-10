ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B to Issue Dividend of $0.36 (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3583 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.5 %

MLPB stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $24.73.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 1.76% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

