ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

HDLB opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

