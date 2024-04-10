Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

