Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Raised to $457.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $457.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

EG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

EG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.13. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

