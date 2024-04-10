Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,565,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.25. 1,300,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,207. The company has a market capitalization of $439.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

