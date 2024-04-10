Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,918 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

JEPI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. 1,629,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,538. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

