Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. 899,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.