Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded down $15.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.59. 69,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,207. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $694.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

