Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROP traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $535.15. 131,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,889. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.90 and a 200-day moving average of $529.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.