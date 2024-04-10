Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 4,060,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,768,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

