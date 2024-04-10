Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 142,043 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

IAU stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,678,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.