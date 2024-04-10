Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $39.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.09.
EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
