eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 7.5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 90,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,078,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $983.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.40 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in eXp World by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

