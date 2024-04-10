Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 5.3%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

