Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 37642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.68).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of £87.73 million, a P/E ratio of -328.33 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.97.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

