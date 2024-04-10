FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,106 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 975.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 557,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of FBK opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

