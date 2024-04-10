Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,132.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FDIG traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

