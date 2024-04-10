Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 56,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $926.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

