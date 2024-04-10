Financial Survey: Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) vs. Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -245.47% -38.60% -27.03% Vicinity Motor -87.32% -54.76% -24.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cenntro and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vicinity Motor has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.31%. Given Vicinity Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Cenntro.

Cenntro has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $22.08 million 2.39 -$54.20 million N/A N/A Vicinity Motor $19.05 million 1.68 -$16.63 million ($0.37) -1.89

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenntro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Cenntro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Its purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve various corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company primarily operates in 16 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

