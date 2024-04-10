Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average is $212.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

