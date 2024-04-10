Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,159,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

