Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 218,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,779,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $56.61. 1,707,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

