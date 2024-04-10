Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SUSA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.62. 66,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,355. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.