First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 2,193,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.